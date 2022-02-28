'She was the most beautiful soul': Jordan Morgan honored

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Huddled together in front of the Madison County Courthouse Sunday night, friends and family of Jordan Morgan held a prayer vigil in her honor.

Morgan was shot and killed last week inside her family's home, Kentucky State Police said. Shannon Gilday, 23, is wanted for her murder.

Morgan, 32, had just started her dream job at a Lexington law firm. Her mother, Lisa Foster, described her daughter as smart and generous.

"She was always trying to give people something or help people with something," Foster told LEX 18 last week.

One of Morgan's good friends echoed those comments before the vigil Sunday.

"There was absolutely not one enemy that I can think of that she had in this world," Mica Sims told reporters.

Sims described her friend as "the most beautiful soul."

"She was fearless," Sim said. "She was up for anything."

Fighting through tears, Sims said she is confident that an arrest will be made.

"You don't come into our community and do this," Sims said.