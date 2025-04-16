Shelbyville police asking for information in connection to shots fired incident

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Shelbyville Police Department is asking for the public's help with information in connection with a shots-fired incident on April 16 in the Osprey Cove neighborhood.

According to police, they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving the area, and after further investigation, weapons were reportedly found in the vehicle, and the subjects were arrested on unrelated charges.

Police say they are attempting to locate shell casings from the initial call, but it has been a challenge due to not knowing the specific location where the shots were fired.

The police department is asking residents in the area to report any findings to Shelby County Central Dispatch at 502-633-2323 or by calling their office directly at 502-633-2326.

Police note that any evidence found should not be moved or touched.