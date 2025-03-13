Sheriff: 1 injured after vehicle crashes into front porch of Wayne County home

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office reports that one person was injured after a vehicle crashed into the front porch of a home Tuesday afternoon on Highway 3106.

According to officials, they discovered that the vehicle was traveling east on Highway 3106 when the driver lost control, leaving the opposite side of the road and striking the home.

Officials note that the vehicle "detached the front porch from the residence."

According to officials, one person was inside the home when the accident occurred but was not injured.

Officials say that a 29-year-old woman was treated at the scene and then taken to the Wayne County Hospital, where she was later airlifted to the University of Kentucky Hospital for further treatment.

The sheriff's office says they are continuing the investigation and there are "possible pending charges."