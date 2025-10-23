Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sheriff: 1 person killed in head-on collision on Frankfort Road in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Scott County Sheriff's Office says that one person was killed in a head-on collision involving a pickup truck and an SUV on Wednesday evening on Frankfort Road.

According to officials, when arriving on the scene, a man was located with life-threatening injuries, and EMS attempted to render aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the Georgetown-Scott County Collision Reconstruction Team was called to work the investigation.

As a result of the investigation, officials say it was determined that the SUV was traveling westbound and crossed the center line into the eastbound lane of travel when both vehicles collided head-on.

According to officials, an early investigation suggests that the driver of the SUV was texting and under the influence of alcohol during the collision.

Officials say the collision remains under investigation.

