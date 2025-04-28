Death investigation underway in Laurel County after morning house fire kills 1

UPDATE: April 28 at 3:45 p.m.

A death investigation is underway following a Monday morning house fire in East Bernstadt.

According to authorities in Laurel County, the fire was reported at 9:11 a.m. at a residence eight miles north of London. After crews worked to extinguish the fire, first responders were able to enter the home and locate the deceased individual in a bedroom of the home.

The investigation is being performed by the Laurel County Major Crimes Task Force.

The Kentucky State Fire Marshal is currently en route to the scene and will be investigating the fire.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office confirmed with LEX 18 that one person was killed in a house fire on Patton Road in East Bernstadt on Monday.

According to officials, two brothers lived in the home, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Officials say that more than 10 local and state agencies were on the scene, and the house is a complete loss.