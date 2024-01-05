Sheriff: 12-year-old arrested, charged after bringing handgun to school in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Rowan County Sheriff's Office says that a 12-year-old student was arrested after bringing a handgun to school.

According to police, around 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, Rowan County Deputy and School Resource Officer Will Thoroughman received information that a student had a firearm on a school bus.

Deputy Thoroughman was able to locate and interview the student with the help of Rowan County Schools and Safe School Coordinator Larry Robinson.

Police say with the help of the student's parents, they were able to locate the .22 caliber handgun.

After an investigation, police say the handgun was never loaded, there was no ammunition, and the student did not intend to harm anyone.

The student was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.