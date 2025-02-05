Sheriff: 13-year-old missing after reportedly riding bike to Rockcastle County gas station

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Rockcastle County Sheriff's Office reports that a 13-year-old boy has been missing since 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday in the Brodhead area.

According to officials, Landon Means rode his bike two miles from home to the S&M Grocery (Valero), reportedly asked to use the bathroom and hasn't been seen since.

Officials say Means' bike was "still at the gas station, and his phone has been factory reset and cannot be traced."

Means is described as 100 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing an Adidas dark blue long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.

The sheriff's office asks anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them at 606-256-2121.