Sheriff: 16-year-old facing charges after allegedly walking away from Otter Creek Academy

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office reported that a 16-year-old was arrested and is facing several charges after she allegedly walked away from the Otter Creek Academy on Feb. 10.

According to officials, around 1:00 p.m. on Monday, a deputy responded to Old Bethel Church Road where academy personnel were following the juvenile student.

Officials said that when arriving on the scene, "the student was sitting on the steps of the Old Bethel Church reportedly speaking with the academy personnel."

According to officials, when the deputy "informed the juvenile that she would be returning to the academy, she refused and started to fight with the officer."

Officials noted that the officer then restrained the juvenile and placed her under arrest.

The juvenile is charged with third-degree assault on a police officer, escapee or walk away from a juvenile institution facility, resisting arrest, and second-degree disorderly conduct.

After the juvenile was taken back to the academy, a judge "signed an order for the Wayne County Sheriff's Office to transport the juvenile on the charges to the Fayette County Juvenile Detention Center," according to officials.