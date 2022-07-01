Watch Now
News

Actions

SHERIFF: At least one officer shot and killed in Floyd County incident, multiple injured

FWjHxXIXoAAaUMu.jpg
LEX 18
FWjHxXIXoAAaUMu.jpg
Posted at 12:26 AM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 00:36:16-04

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt says at least one officer has died, and several were injured after being shot.

Injured officers are being taken to hospitals in Prestonsburg, Lexington, and Huntington, WV.

Hunt said the incident stemmed from a domestic violence investigation call around 2 p.m. When four Floyd County deputies went to the house on Railroad Street to serve an EPO, he said they immediately came under fire.

Hunt reports two officers were hit immediately. Multiple agencies were hit, estimating roughly five or six officers struck.

LEX 18 will continue to update this story as more information comes in.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!