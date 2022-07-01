FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt says at least one officer has died, and several were injured after being shot.

Injured officers are being taken to hospitals in Prestonsburg, Lexington, and Huntington, WV.

Hunt said the incident stemmed from a domestic violence investigation call around 2 p.m. When four Floyd County deputies went to the house on Railroad Street to serve an EPO, he said they immediately came under fire.

Hunt reports two officers were hit immediately. Multiple agencies were hit, estimating roughly five or six officers struck.

