(LEX 18) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office reports that a juvenile was arrested after a pursuit prompted other agencies to respond.

According to officials, a car registered in Kentucky was stolen from Indiana.

Officials say the driver attempted to pass oncoming traffic in an emergency lane, hit another vehicle head-on, and caused the driver's car to flip.

The driver, who was a juvenile, was taken into custody.

Officials have released no other information regarding the pursuit.