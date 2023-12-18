Sheriff: Juvenile dies in Pulaski County collision, two others injured

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A juvenile has died after a collision that happened late Friday night in Pulaski County.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office says shortly after 11:00 p.m. Friday, deputies responding to the area of 15200 N. Hwy 1247 on a report of a collision involving one vehicle. According to the person calling for help, the car struck a utility pole. The caller also told Pulaski County 911 that it appeared as though at least one person was trapped inside the vehicle.

According to deputies who responded to the scene, everyone inside the car were juveniles. Two of them were airlifted and taken to area hospitals to be treated for their injuries. A third juvenile was transported by family to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office says one of the juveniles died at UK Medical Center. Officials believe this person was not driving the vehicle at the time of the collision.

Although the investigation is ongoing, the sheriff's office believes alcohol may have been a contributing factor.