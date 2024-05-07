Sheriff: Laurel County student arrested after replica firearm found in backpack

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reports that a student was arrested at East Bernstadt School after a staff member found a replica firearm in their backpack on Tuesday.

According to officials, the firearm was found when the student was attempting to enter the school through the metal detector.

Officials say the firearm was non-operational, and after a preliminary investigation, it was determined that no students were at risk.

The student has been charged, and the sheriff's office is continuing the investigation.