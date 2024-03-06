Sheriff: Lincoln County man arrested, charged with murder after choking roommate

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was arrested and charged with murder in Lincoln County after police responded to a 911 call Tuesday night for an unresponsive male.

According to an arrest citation, 50-year-old Joseph Nutgrass called 911 and told the dispatcher that he and his roommate "got into an argument and he's not responding." He went on to say that his roommate tried "breaking his leg," so Nutgrass "tried to choke him out."

The arrest citation states that Nutgrass went to a neighbor's house to call 911 but went back and started CPR. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the victim, who was identified as Ricky Patterson, on the floor.

Deputies began CPR and said that Nutgrass told them that the victim had "swallowed some pills." EMS attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful, and Patterson was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the arrest citation, during an interview with Nutgrass, he denied placing the victim in a chokehold.

Police say they believe the two had been under the influence of alcohol.

Patterson's body has been scheduled for an autopsy.

Nutgrass is lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.