Sheriff: Madison County elementary student charged with terroristic threatening

Posted at 10:10 AM, Apr 18, 2024
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An elementary student in Madison County is charged with second-degree terroristic threatening.

According to the sheriff's office, they received a complaint on Wednesday for a threat made by a student claiming to bring a firearm to school.

After an investigation, officials say that a student at Glenn Marshall Elementary School had returned from disciplinary action and made statements to "shoot subjects in the school" on Thursday.

Officials say Madison County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Paul Lay met with the student and their guardian and was informed by the two that the threat was a joke.

Based on the statement and further investigation, officials say that there is no immediate danger to students and staff at Glenn Marshall Elementary.

Officials report that the school will handle further disciplinary action.

