Sheriff: Suspected bank robber extradited to Lexington from West Virginia

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fayette County Sheriff's Department reports that on March 11, a man wanted for first-degree robbery was extradited to Lexington from Charleston, West Virginia.

According to officials, Richard Hudson was arrested in connection to a robbery that occurred on February 15 at Traditional Bank on Tates Creek Road.

The arrest citation states that when officers arrived on the scene, they reviewed surveillance footage that showed a "white male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a blue surgical mask, black pants, and brown shoes, enter the bank with a gray plastic grocery bag."

According to police, the video shows Hudson "walk up to the counter, place the bag, along with a piece of paper, and push them both towards the teller."

The teller told police during an interview Hudson demanded that she empty everything from her drawer, totaling around $14,000, according to the arrest citation.

Police say that after reviewing the surveillance camera, they were able to identify the vehicle in which Hudson fled the scene.

The arrest citation states that on February 16, police spoke with the vehicle's owner, who said he had "lent the vehicle to Hudson" and was from the Charleston area.

Detectives with the sheriff's office worked alongside the Charleston Police Department to locate Hudson and conduct an "investigative stop."

According to the arrest citation, police informed the vehicle owner that the investigation was about a bank robbery, in which he advised police that Hudson had given him a "large amount of money." The money was handed over to the police.

Investigators reviewed the evidence and confirmed the locations and times with the statements given by the vehicle's owner.

Hudson is booked in the Fayette County Detention Center.