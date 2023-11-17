Watch Now
Sheriff: Two arrested, charged with murder after missing 4-year-old found dead

Whitley County Sheriff Department
Posted at 8:47 AM, Nov 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-17 09:27:49-05

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people have been arrested and charged with murder after a missing 4-year-old was found dead in Whitley County.

According to the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, 24-year-old Brittany Slaughter and 34-year-old Adam Hayes were taken into custody after a body believed to be 4-year-old Chloe Darnel was recovered.

Slaughter and Hayes are both charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with physical evidence.

The body has been sent to the state medical examiner's office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation, and further charges are possible.

