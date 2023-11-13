Watch Now
Sheriff: Two hunting-related deaths in Garrard County over the weekend

Posted at 1:56 PM, Nov 13, 2023
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Garrard County Sheriff's Office says two hunting-related deaths happened over the weekend.

According to officials, the first incident happened near the Buckeye community on Saturday around 9:30 a.m. when 77-year-old Russell Stillwell of Indiana tripped and fell, causing him to shoot himself accidentally.

Police say the second incident happened on Sunday around 5:00 p.m. 26-year-old Benjamin Brogle Jr. tripped and fell and accidentally shot himself.

The two men were with relatives at the time of the incident, who were able to call for help.

