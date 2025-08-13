Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sheriff: Woman killed in single-vehicle crash on Shrewsbury Road in Grayson Co.

GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Grayson County Sheriff's Office reports that a woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Shrewsbury Road on Aug. 8.

According to officials, an investigation reveals that 59-year-old Mary E. Haynes was driving a 2012 Cadillac SRX traveling northbound on Shrewsbury Road when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle swerved, crossed the southbound lane, and struck a ditch.

Officials say the vehicle overturned, traveled down the ditch, struck a deep culvert with the driver's front end, and came to a stop on its top in the ditch.

According to officials, Haynes was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Joe Brad Hudson.

