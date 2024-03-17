Sheriff's office investigating shooting in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Barren County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in which it was reported that two people were shot on Sunday in Glasgow, Kentucky.

According to the office, deputies were dispatched to the shooting that happened on Park City Glasgow Road at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Two males had reportedly been shot and were and their way to the TJ Sampson Hospital for treatment.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, the alleged shooter was taken into custody without incident.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.