Sheriff's office investigating three deaths in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating three deaths.

According to officials, they responded to a residence on Elmwood Drive just before 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday to assist Madison County EMS.

When arriving on the scene, officials say Ben Masters was found dead inside the residence, and 47-year-old Sherry Hammerle and 39-year-old Evonne Hammerle were transported to Baptist Health in Richmond, where they were pronounced dead.

The autopsy and toxicology reports are pending.

This is an ongoing investigation.