Watch Now
News

Actions

Sheriff's office investigating three deaths in Madison County

police-tape.png
Matt Rourke/AP
police-tape.png
Posted at 9:26 AM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 09:26:23-04

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating three deaths.

According to officials, they responded to a residence on Elmwood Drive just before 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday to assist Madison County EMS.

When arriving on the scene, officials say Ben Masters was found dead inside the residence, and 47-year-old Sherry Hammerle and 39-year-old Evonne Hammerle were transported to Baptist Health in Richmond, where they were pronounced dead.

The autopsy and toxicology reports are pending.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18