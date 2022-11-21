'Shocking but not surprising': Lexington LGBTQ+ community reacts to deadly Colorado gay nightclub shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Several Lexington LGBTQ+ advocates and leaders say they are shocked and disturbed after this weekend's deadly shooting at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub.

"No matter how much progress we seem to make, there's always people out there who want to keep kicking us back," Lexington Pride Festival Chair Jeremy Ellis said.

"It's worrying to think someone would want to do something like that," Crossings Lexington Co-Owner Rebecca Richter said.

"It was shocking but not surprising," Crossings Lexington Co-Owner Elysse Arrington said.

"We're a country of immigrants, a country of misfits, people that have been discriminated against," Ernesto Scorsone said. Scorsone is a retired circuit judge, former state senator, and LGBTQ+ advocate. "That's why they came to the United States; to be free of that. To see a group being targeted, in this case, the LGBTQ community, for an act of violence is so un-American, so tragic."

Scorsone, who was also the first openly gay member of the Kentucky General Assembly, believes rhetoric around the LGBTQ+ community in the past few years is partially to blame.

"I think a lot of it has to do with people in positions of power that are using their puppets and their positions to speak out against the LBGTQ community," Scorsone said. "I think it has given confidence to people who want to discriminate and, in this case, act violently against us."

Ellis said while he'll be hyper vigilant in the aftermath of the shooting, he will not stay home.

"We're not going to stop going out." Ellis said. "We're not going to stop being present in our queer spaces. It's going to cause us to be more visual and vocal and more adamant about getting ourselves out there."

That includes going places like downtown gay bar Crossings Lexington.

"We take pride in being a safe space for the Lexington community and we intend on remaining a safe space," Arrington, said.

Arrington and Richter said they'll do that by increasing security and talking with staff on other measures the bar can take to further prioritize safety.

Meanwhile, Scorsone said there's work to do. He said we all must realize there is still a tremendous amount of prejudice, misinformation and ignorance still in this country, and it needs to be addressed through education.