Shooting at Lexington biker club worries neighbors

Posted at 5:30 PM, Apr 10, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning at a local biker gang hangout.

Although authorities reported no arrests or victims, people living near Bryan Avenue reported hearing at least 50 gunshots around 4:00 a.m. Saturday.

Lexington police responded to a shots fired call but found no victims.

The property sits riddled with bullet holes.

One neighbor we spoke with said this is a sign of the growing violence he's seen since he moved to the area in 2018.

"I don't remember feeling unsafe or gun violence of any kind. That was only five years ago. But I really feel like this has increased dramatically in the last three years," he said.

Lexington PD is still investigating.

