CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Winchester Police received a call around 3:30 p.m. of two people being shot at 350 East Washington.

Once arrived, police found two people injured on the corner of East Washington Street and South Main Street. Both were transferred to UK Hospital.

The severity of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Police have a person of interest.

LEX 18 will continue to update this story as more information comes in.