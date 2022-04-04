Watch
Shooting on Pennebaker Dr. and Costigan Dr. leaves one injured, two people of interest identified

Posted at 7:42 PM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 19:43:21-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police were called to the corner of Pennebaker Drive and Costigan Drive at 6:31 p.m. on Monday. Officers not on the scene but in the area heard multiple gunshots.

Once arrived, one victim was located with multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were able to identify two people of interest and detain them.

The investigation is ongoing.

LEX 18 will continue to update this story as more information comes in.

