LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police reported one person was found injured after being called to Quinton Court around 3 p.m.

Police found one person suffering from a gunshot wound once they arrived. The victim was taken to the hospital with reported life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and there is no information on the suspects at this time.

LEX 18 will continue to update this story as more information comes in.