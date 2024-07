LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A shooting has been reported at West Short and North Upper Street near the Lexington Fourth of July parade on Thursday afternoon and LEX 18 staff on the scene reported that one person was loaded into an ambulance.

Officials confirmed to LEX 18 that the person suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have updates as they become available.