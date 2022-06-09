Shots fired after verdict in Burns trial under investigation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to Lexington Police, around 2:30 p.m. Police were dispatched to the downtown courthouse plaza for a disorder after the verdict in the Burns trial.

Police say two people had treatment for minor injuries, and no one arrested.

While on the scene, a car drove by and fired shots in the air. The car left, and no one was hurt.

Police say a short time later, they found the suspected car in the 400 block of Race Street.

No arrests reported at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

LEX 18 will continue to update this story as more information comes in.

