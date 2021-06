WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Shots were reportedly fired at the Clark County Fair Tuesday night.

According to the Winchester Sun, Clark County Sheriff Berl Perdue says one person was shot and has non-life-threatening injuries to their lower leg. Perdue also reported another person suffered a superficial wound to the knee area.

The suspects are unknown at this time according to Perdue.

LEX 18 will continue to update this story as more information comes in.