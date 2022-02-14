Shots fired at Louisville attorney and mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg, reports say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB/Courier-Journal) — Attorney and Democratic candidate for Louisville's mayoral race was shot at in his office, Metro Council President David James tells WDRB and the Courier-Journal.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. Monday morning, police said there were working on a situation in the Butchertown neighborhood, located on the 1200 block of Story Avenue. Greenberg's campaign office is on the fourth floor of the Butchertown Market.

Greenberg tweeted that he was not injured, nor was any member of his team. He is with the police and said he would provide an update "as soon as possible."

My team and I are fortunately all safe. We are all with LMPD now. I will provide an update as soon as possible. Thank you for the outpouring of support. — Craig Greenberg (@RunWithCraig) February 14, 2022

It's unclear if a suspect is in custody.