SHOWdown LEX: Darius Rucker coming to Kentucky Horse Park in October 2023

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Darius Rucker is coming to the Kentucky Horse Park in October 2023 as part of SHOWdown LEX, a festival concept pairing college football and live music.

Darius Rucker is performing Friday, October 13 at Rolex Stadium ahead of the UK-Missouri game scheduled for Saturday, October 14.

Presale tickets are available at 10 a.m. December 1.

Public on sale tickets are available at 10 a.m. December 2.

$2 from every ticket sold will be donated to the Kentucky Children’s Hospital. UK football game tickets sold separately.

Rucker will be joined by Halfway to Hazard and a TBA special guest.

More information is available at showdownlex.com.