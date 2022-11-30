Watch Now
SHOWdown LEX: Darius Rucker coming to Kentucky Horse Park in October 2023

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Darius Rucker performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Thursday, June 8, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Posted at 7:53 AM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 07:58:48-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Darius Rucker is coming to the Kentucky Horse Park in October 2023 as part of SHOWdown LEX, a festival concept pairing college football and live music.

Darius Rucker is performing Friday, October 13 at Rolex Stadium ahead of the UK-Missouri game scheduled for Saturday, October 14.

Presale tickets are available at 10 a.m. December 1.

Public on sale tickets are available at 10 a.m. December 2.

$2 from every ticket sold will be donated to the Kentucky Children’s Hospital. UK football game tickets sold separately.

Rucker will be joined by Halfway to Hazard and a TBA special guest.

More information is available at showdownlex.com.

