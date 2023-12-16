Watch Now
Shriners Hospital in Lexington holds annual Christmas Party

Posted at 6:19 PM, Dec 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-16 18:19:57-05

On Saturday, the Shriners Hospital in Lexington held its annual Christmas party at the Shriner's temple on Southland Drive.

This was a very special event for many families that have children who are battling illness and, or have disabilities.

One very special guest, Santa Claus, attended the event and handed out gifts to the children.

The Shriners help to offset financial expenses that are often associated with childhood illness treatments. For more information on the Shriners, you can visit their website.

