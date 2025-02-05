Silicone Boone: Ex-Amish finding his voice through music

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The power of musical knows no bounds.

Silicone Boone first felt that power at age 11, through his fingers on the piano.

We lived in Eastern Kentucky, in the mountains," Boone said.

“We didn’t have TV. We had radio but we weren’t allowed to listen to contemporary music. I just started punching around the piano.”

Piano eventually grew to guitar, all the while fusing his thoughts with melodies.

Playing quickly turned to writing as well which Boone stayed humble about.

“I don’t consider myself a successful musician, it’s just something I do," Boone said.

"I didn’t even think of myself as a song writer until I was about 40 years old. Even though I had been doing it my whole life.”

Born in Big Hill, Boone now resides in Campbellsville with his family, putting the finishing touches on his home studio.

He's come along way from leaving Amish community at just six years old.

“When you’re ex-amish, you’re a little bit different. At school, I didn’t fit in and neither did any of my siblings. We stood out. You could tell we different. Teachers could tell we were different," Boone said.

"I couldn’t speak English yet. So my introduction to modern education was without knowing English. I was just thrown in.”

Thrown into a completely new world, Boone has adapted, even thrived in modern society.

While music is not his full time career, his passion for it resulted in an original album, Reaches, exploring his connection to life beyond our world.

“I just fell in love with the idea of space and the world beyond and what all that means," Boone said.

"Out of that place of feeling a sense of your life nor meaning or mattering to, in a moment, becoming a person history would never forget.”

As he chips away at new songs, Boone simply hopes his music helps people find their place in the universe.

"I hope it helps them feel more human. That’s what I would say.”

