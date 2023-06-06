Simmons College to offer college courses at female-only prison

PEWEE VALLEY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Inmates at the Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women will be able to work on college degrees starting this fall.

On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced the expansion of the partnership between the Kentucky Department of Corrections and Simmons College. The school is working to transition "justice-involved individuals out of prison and back into the classroom or the workforce at no cost to taxpayers."

Simmons College, which has received federal funding, already offers college courses at two other prisons - Northpoint Training Center and Luther Luckett Correctional Complex. 150 inmates are currently enrolled in those classes.

Gov. Andy Beshear called the situation a "win-win-win."

"We are increasing access to jobs for the justice-involved population, which further lowers the recidivism rate and supports our booming economy and safer communities," he said.

Who can apply for the courses?

Inmates who have at least 12 months left to serve or to become eligible for parole may apply, according to the governor.

Which degrees can they work towards?

They will have the opportunity to pursue an associate degree in general studies or religious studies or a bachelor’s degree in sociology or business entrepreneurship.

Beshear says these degrees will make people eligible for jobs with a salary range of $40,000 to $80,000.

"We're talking about degrees where you can earn $20,000 to $30,000 more than if you didn't have them," said Gov. Beshear. "So not only getting out and securing employment - but good employment, where you can get back to family, back with your kids, and back in society."

“This has the potential to completely transform the identity of formerly incarcerated people and how they are viewed in the world," Simmons College Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Javan Reed said. "Fostering higher education in prisons is proven to change the economic trajectory of an entire family."

Simmons College plans to provide this educational opportunity statewide in the near future.

Gov. Beshear said Tuesday's announcement builds off of the state's work to reduce recidivism and boost the state’s economy.

"Securing a good job is the number one factor for people not to re-offend — meaning there will be less crimes committed by people leaving incarceration," said Gov. Beshear.

"Second-chance employment has never been looked at more by our employers," added Gov. Beshear. "So, by giving someone a degree, by getting them a certificate, by getting them a GED - we put them in a position to boost our workforce and be positive members of society."

According to Gov. Beshear, Kentucky's recidivism rate hit a state-record low of 27.15% this year. He says that is a 17-percentage point drop from 2017.

