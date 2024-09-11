Singer and founder of Maze, Frankie Beverly, passes away at 77
Prev
Next
Donald Traill/Donald Traill/Invision/AP
FILE - Frankie Beverly performs at the Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, July 7, 2019, in New Orleans. Beverly will be performing at the 30th Essence Festival of Culture, Fourth of July weekend, 2024, in New Orleans. (Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP, File)
Posted
and last updated
(LEX 18) — Frankie Beverly, singer and founder of Maze, passed away on Sept. 10 at the age of 77, according to a social media post from his family.
The Beverly family posted the following on Instagram:
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up to get your weekly dose of good news celebrating the best people and places in the Bluegrass! It's free and delivered right to your inbox!