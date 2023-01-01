Watch Now
Singer Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters dies at age 74

FILE - Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters performs at the 3rd annual Alfred Mann Foundation Innovation and Inspiration Gala on Sept. 9, 2006, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Anita Pointer, one of four sibling singers who topped the charts and earned critical acclaim as The Pointer Sisters, died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the age of 74, her publicist announced. (AP Photo/Phil McCarten, File)
Posted at 8:47 AM, Jan 01, 2023
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Anita Pointer, one of four sibling singers who earned pop success and critical acclaim as The Pointer Sisters, died Saturday at the age of 74.

Her publicist has announced the Grammy winner passed away while she was with family members. A cause of death was not immediately revealed.

The group's 1973 self-titled debut album included the breakout hit, “Yes We Can Can.” The Pointer Sisters won three Grammy awards and had 13 U.S. top 20 hit songs between 1973 and 1985.

Known for hits including “I’m So Excited,” “Slow Hand,” “Neutron Dance” and “Jump (For My Love),” the singers gained a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1994.

