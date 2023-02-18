Watch Now
News

Actions

Singing Bridge in Frankfort to undergo historic inspection process

Kentucky Floods
Rob Carr/AP
People stand on the Singing Bridge over the Kentucky River as debris and high water caused by heavy rains move through, Tuesday, May 4, 2010, in Frankfort, Ky. (AP Photo/Rob Carr)
Kentucky Floods
Posted at 6:25 PM, Feb 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-18 18:27:46-05

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns drivers that they may see rigging attached to the Singing Bridge in Franklin County, but the road will still be open.

The bridge takes Highway 60 over the Kentucky River into downtown Frankfort.

According to officials, the equipment and workers are part of an inspection process to study the future of the historic structure.

KYTC says they will not put up any lane or sidewalk closures and do not expect it to impact traffic.

The inspection is separate from the annual safety inspection.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community