Singing Bridge in Frankfort to undergo historic inspection process

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns drivers that they may see rigging attached to the Singing Bridge in Franklin County, but the road will still be open.

The bridge takes Highway 60 over the Kentucky River into downtown Frankfort.

According to officials, the equipment and workers are part of an inspection process to study the future of the historic structure.

KYTC says they will not put up any lane or sidewalk closures and do not expect it to impact traffic.

The inspection is separate from the annual safety inspection.