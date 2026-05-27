Single-vehicle crash on Girkin Road in Warren County kills 70-year-old, injures 4 others

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Warren County Sheriff's Office says it responded to Girkin Road on Monday at 5:27 p.m. for a single-vehicle injury collision.

According to officials, investigators determined the vehicle dropped off the right side of the roadway for unknown reasons, overcorrected, and struck a tree.

Officials say that all five occupants were flown from Bowling Green to Louisville-area trauma centers.

According to officials, 70-year-old Robert Wilson died from his injuries on Tuesday.

Officials say that alcohol was suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash.