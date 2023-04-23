Six month rally held for Desman LaDuke

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Saturday marks six months since the police involved shooting that killed 22-year-old Desman LaDuke.

His family said since then, they've been looking for answers from Nicholasville Police and have gotten little response.

The incident sparked several protests in Nicholasville.

At a balloon release Saturday, LaDuke's family ensured they will continue the fight for justice.

In October 2022 police were conducting a welfare check on LaDuke at his home when authorities said they fired after they saw LaDuke raise two guns to them.

But LaDuke's family has always maintained that he wasn't a danger to anyone.

Now six months later, they are still healing.

"They say time makes it better, but I still don't have the opportunity to heal. I still need answers that still need some kind of resolution some kind of reason that this happened. I still can't. I can't properly grieve because I'm just feel trying to figure out why this ever happened," said family member Melissa Marks.

Police released body cam footage from the incident and LaDuke's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against one of the officers involved.