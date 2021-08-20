Six UK football players, charged in March burglary, plead not guilty in court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Six University of Kentucky football players who were charged in a March burglary appeared in court on Friday afternoon.

Attorneys for Reuben Adams, Jutahn McClain, Andru Phillips, Earnest Sanders IV, Vito Tisdale, and Joel Williams all entered not guilty pleas on behalf of their clients.

Each of the six players is charged with burglary. Tisdale also faces a charge of wanton endangerment.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Fayette District Court, the crime happened on March 7, 2021, at a residence on Forest Park Drive in Lexington.

The complaint states that the group got into an altercation with people living in the home after being asked to leave a party.

The complainants said that Tisdale pulled a handgun during the altercation and pointed it at a person who lived in the home.