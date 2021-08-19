Six UK football players charged with burglary, wanton endangerment

Six University of Kentucky football players have been charged with burglary and wanton endangerment.

Saturday, March 6, 2021, during a private party three individuals entered the residence and were asked to leave. Those individuals became upset and threatened to return.

Those individuals later returned to the private residence with additional people. The group forced their way into the residence. One suspect was observed pointing a firearm at a victim.

The six suspects were charged with Burglary 1st Degree. Devito Tisdale has also been charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree based on being identified as the suspect pointing a handgun at one of the victims.

The following suspects are Reuben Adams, Robert McClain, Andru Phillips, Earnest Sanders IV, Devito Tisdale, and Joel Williams.

Statement from UK Athletics: “The institution and athletics department take these matters very seriously. We are closely evaluating this issue before determining next steps."