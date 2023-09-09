Skateboarding community remembers Grayson Proctor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Berry Hill Skate Park is a place where many people come to escape, but also a place where 20-year-old Grayson Proctor found a small community.

"He literally just walked up and started talking to people and naturally became part of the group. He was very social, so he just fit into the clique very naturally," said his friend Kyle Arnette.

"He brought a lot of joy. He was one of the funniest people I have ever met. He was very unintentionally funny," he said.

Grayson's quirkiness didn't stop after he left the park.

He would often walk up to the local gas station and bring back snacks to share with his friends.

"He was probably one of the nicest people I met my whole life," said another skater.

Sadly, that life was cut short when Grayson was hit by a car and killed at the intersection of Mount Tabor and Richmond Road last Saturday.

The news of his death sent shockwaves through the skating community.

"I was heartbroken. I just couldn't believe it. It was still quite a shock factor for me," said friend Lauren Anderson.

"His death really affected me harshly because he called me 'like a brother' to him."

A constant fixture in the skating bowl, Grayson shredded his way into the heart of Lexington skaters.

"He really brought a certain energy to the skate park that hadn't been here in a while."

An energy they say they will remain here forever.