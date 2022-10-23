Skydiver dies in Tennessee high school football pregame jump

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a skydiver has died after his hard landing from a pregame jump at a Tennessee high school football stadium.

In a statement, Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd said the diver jumped Friday at the David Crockett High School football stadium in Jonesborough.

David Crockett was facing Daniel Boone High School from the nearby town of Gray.

Jump TN, a company in Greeneville, told news outlets in a statement that the man worked with the company and had done more than 1,500 jumps.

The company said observers and witnesses did not notice anything unusual about the jump or his parachute deployment.

Officials have not yet released the identity of the skydiver.