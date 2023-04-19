Skyline takes over as official chili sponsor of the Cincinnati Bengals

CINCINNATI — Bengals Nation, hopefully you like Skyline because the company is now the official chili of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Early Wednesday morning the team and the chili company announced a new multi-year partnership.

"We can't wait to serve Who Dey Nation and the incredible fan base at Paycor Stadium, said Sarah Sicking, Skyline vice president, marketing and brand engagement. “Skyline is known for bringing people together, so we’re honored to bring that experience to fans as they enjoy Skyline and cheer on our beloved Bengals from inside the stadium.”

It's Skyline Time in The Jungle‼️



We are excited to announce @Skyline_Chili as our new official chili partner. pic.twitter.com/FhbkPruhsV — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 19, 2023

The news comes shortly after Gold Star announced the end of its 21 year long relationship with the football team.

"We didn’t look upon our sponsorship as a transaction, but as a partnership," a Gold Star spokesperson said in a press release. "We are so proud of how we’ve always shown up for the Bengals and Who Dey Nation. Not just when the team is winning. Not just when things are looking up. Always."

Gold Star said that although it is no longer the official chili of the Bengals on paper, the company will find new ways to support "the best fans in football."

"We will always be the official chili in our hearts and our commitment to the team, the company said. "We bleed orange and black. We always, always root the hardest and loudest for our Bengals and our city."

Skyline has been operating in the Queen City since 1949. The company is also the official chili sponsor of the Cincinnati Reds and FC Cincinnati. A new location at CVG will also soon be opening.

Gold Star has been operating in the region since 1965. The company has 65 corporate and franchise owned locations throughout Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.