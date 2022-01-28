Slick roads: Early morning snow causes collisions in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A round of light snow cranked up overnight, leaving enough accumulation for slick driving conditions Friday morning.

The duty commander says there has been over 20 accidents throughout Lexington of 9 a.m. Friday.

A school bus was involved in a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Greendale and Spurr roads around 8 a.m. Friday. According to Lexington Police, a van lost control coming down the hill, spun, and collided with the school bus. Two other vehicles were involved in an effort to avoid the van.

The driver of the van had minor injuries and the school bus suffered only minor cosmetic damage.

Around 5:15 a.m. Friday, a city snow plow collided with a car on Woodland Avenue.

Police also say there was a two-car accident at New Circle and Liberty Road around 2 a.m. Friday.

