Small Business Saturday is a boom for Lexington shops

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Customers were hard to miss inside Vintage Therapy on Small Business Saturday.

“Today has been huge,” said owner Aaron Wills. “Lots of love, lots of good energy, and that’s what we want.”

They sell vintage clothing and other items. They have been running a 20 percent sale for what they have dubbed “Nostalgic Weekend”

For them, small business Saturday is always big.

The day also marked the opening of the new ice rink at Greyline Station, which uses synthetic ice.

“Shopping small not only helps the small businesses that you're helping to support,” Wills said. “It helps the community and builds the community.”

The more people that invest in them, the more they can give back, investing the the community.

Small business Saturday drove nearly $18 million in consumer spending last year, according to an American Express Estimate.

A few minutes away from Greyline, Heroes Realm Comic Book shop saw a long line as they opened the door in the morning. They do a twice-yearly sale where new comic books are just a dollar.

“We used to do the big black Friday sale but competing with that next to the big stores is next to impossible so for a small business to have a day set aside its great,” co-owner Stephen Etherton said.

