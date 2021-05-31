Patriotic Pride: Small Kentucky town shines light on those who serve

STAMPING GROUND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Stamping Ground may be a town of fewer than one thousand people, but its patriotic pride can be seen for blocks.

"I don't know of too many towns that have this many people that served in the military, as small as we are," said Rob Jones, a city commissioner.

For the second year, the city's Main Street is lined with banners holding dozens of names of those from the town who served in the military and have died. The banners are a way to thank and salute those who risked it all to serve our country.

"About halfway down the banner, you'll see Marvin Covington Robey. He was my father," said Wayne Robey, who also served in the military. "Very proud to know that what he did, and that he's been recognized for his service and sacrifice."

Gage Murphy shares the last name of his grandfather, Bobby Murphy. The elder Murphy served during the Korean War.

Gage followed in his footsteps to the military, serving in the Marines. He discussed his value of the importance of Memorial Day.

"Remembering those who, you know, weren't able to come home. Honoring them in any way you can really think of, it very important to me. Absolutely," said Murphy.

Murphy's best friend, Wade Wright, is one of the youngest names on a city banner.

"He grew up here in Stamping Ground. He wasn't just my son, he was the whole town's (son)," said Wright's mother, Jennifer Barrett.

Barrett says Wright died while stationed in Texas in 2016.

"There's not a day that goes by that I don't think of Wade," said Barrett.

LEX 18

She beams with pride thinking about her son, but also the pain of losing him at such a young age.

"I have a long line of people who have been in the service, but it really hits when it's your son," said Barrett.

While some of the names on these banners did come home to Stamping Ground, all are now gone. But they left a legacy the town, and country, will continue building on.