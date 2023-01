PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police reports that a small plane crashed today in Bourbon County.

It happened near the 3000 block of Houston Antioch Road.

KSP Trooper David Jones says a private plane was trying to take off on a private runway but was unable to and hit a fence.

There were three people in the plane and all were able to walk away with no injuries.

The plane was totaled in the crash.