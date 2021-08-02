Small town with a big heart: Donations pour into Carlisle after devastating flash floods

CARLISLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The damage flash flooding caused in Nicholas County isn't the kind of damage you bounce back from in a day. Last week's weather left many homes and businesses in complete ruin.

“It’s just devastating," flood survivor Mavis Fryman said. "I don’t know what the town’s gonna do. I mean, everybody is joining together, but there’s still all kinds of need.”

But a glimmer of hope can be found at the National Guard armory, where tons of donations have been pouring into Carlisle.

"God has blessed these people," said Patty Irvin, who is helping with the cleanup. "We had a tragedy, but we've been blessed."

Both National Guard armory locations are now turning away most donations because they simply don't have the space left to store them.

“Carlisle is the small town with a big heart," Fryman said. "And people have been so good.”

Fryman is luckier than some. Her basement flooded, but the rest of her house is still standing. Even so, there is a lot to clean up and replace. But the National Guard armory has all the supplies she needs to do that.

“Trash bags and some puppy food for my dog because now the stores here in town don’t have any,” Fryman said.

And supplies are replenished just as quickly as they are picked up. Now the National Guard is encouraging volunteers to step up and help deliver donations to those who can't make it here themselves.

“We’re going to be OK," Irvin said. "They’re going to be OK with the love of the community and other counties. It’s going to pull together and it’s going to be OK.”

