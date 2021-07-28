Small two-seater plane crashes on a Lexington horse farm

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A small two-seater plane crash-landed on a horse farm on Athens Walnut Hill just before 8:30 on Wednesday morning.

The Lexington Fire and Police Department responded to the two-seat plane crash where one person suffered minor injuries. Both people are being transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

Crews are currently communicating with representatives of the Blue Grass Airport and federal agencies to assist with clean-up.

There was a reported fuel leak but the cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

