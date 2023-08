LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews battled a fire at a downtown Lexington building Friday evening.

The Lexington Fire Department says the fire started from debris in the ventilation system at 175 E Main Street.

Officials say the fire was contained to the ventilation system and that it didn't seem to be in the building itself, only the bottom portion.

No one was hurt.

Crews are making sure the fire is completely put out, resulting in a continuing road closure on Main Street.